Former Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Senate Sean Parnell explained to Breitbart News Saturday that former President Donald Trump is better positioned to win Pennsylvania in 2024 because Republicans are closing the voter registration gap with Democrats.

Parnell spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle ahead of Saturday’s rally with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He said that Republicans are closing the voter registration gap with Democrats, making it easier for Trump and other Republicans to secure victory in the Keystone State.

Indeed, a Pennsylvania Administration of Voter Registration 2022 Annual Report found that Republicans have increased their voter registration, while Democrats have lost voters.

Parnell said, “The state, technically, by the numbers, is trending more Republican.”

The report found:

Since 2018, the number of voters registered as members of the Democratic Party decreased, the number of voters registered as members of the Republican Party increased, and the number of voters who chose to be unaffiliated or registered with a non-major party increased. Voter roll numbers adjusted unevenly across the Commonwealth; the net changes ranged from a registrant increase of 2.76% in Chester County to a registrant decrease of 9.60% in Indiana County.

“One could make the argument that, Pennsylvania, in 2024, will be more favorable for President Trump than it was in 2020,” the Pennsylvania conservative posited.

Parnell also cited that Trump has formally backed the Republican National Committee (RNC) “Bank Your Vote” initiative to push Republicans to vote early in 2024, which Boyle reported exclusively.

Trump explained in a video:

This must change for us to win in 2024. We may not like the current system, but we need to master the rules and beat the Democrats at their own game, and then we can make our own rules. Republicans must get tougher and fight harder to cast our votes and get our ballots turned in earlier so Democrats can’t rig the polls against us on election day. We cannot let that happen. They rigged the election in 2020—we cannot let that happen in 2024.

Parnell said Trump is “better positioned to win Pennsylvania today than he was in 2020. Don’t lose hope — there is hope.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.