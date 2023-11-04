Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is the “law and order” candidate in the state’s gubernatorial race, and Democrat incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is the “catch and release candidate,” Cameron said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday in the midst of his bus tour ahead of the election.

Cameron, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed, briefly laid out the major differences between himself and Democrat incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, who is backed by President Joe Biden.

“President Trump said a couple of days ago that Andy Beshear has been a complete disaster here in Kentucky,” Cameron said, explaining that Beshear has “openly endorsed Joe Biden for president” and has “shut down our schools and shut down our businesses [and] shut down our churches.”

“He refused to protect women’s sports from biological males. He will not eliminate Kentucky’s income tax,” he said, promising to “work alongside Donald Trump to make sure that this commonwealth and this country are the best version of themselves.”

Cameron further differentiated himself from the Democrat, telling Breitbart News Saturday, “I’m the law and order candidate, and Andy Beshear is the catch and release candidate.”

“And the evidence for that is the fact that he let out 2,000 criminals out of jail, and over 50 percent of them have recommitted felony offenses, making our communities less safe and law enforcement’s job more difficult. It’s the number one reason that the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police decided to endorse my campaign for governor,” he said, noting they endorsed Beshear in 2019, but “like a lot of people, they’ve seen through the smoke and mirrors of his time as governor, and they want leadership in the state that’s going to stand with them and going to defend the police, not defund the police like we see from the far left.”

“Look, Andy Beshear has done everything he possibly can to undermine our law enforcement community. We need leadership in the state that’s going to fight and stand up for them. I’ll certainly do that. And I’m honored to have the backing of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police and all the law enforcement community. I mean, we’re going to address the issue of violent crime. I mean, under Andy Beshear, violent crime has gone through the roof,” he said.

“But you need leadership in the state that’s going to lean into this issue and tamp down and push back against the violent crime we’ve seen in this state. I’ll get it done,” Cameron promised.

The Kentucky election takes place on November 7.

