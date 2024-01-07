Exclusive – Trent Staggs Warns ‘Mitt Romney Is Still on the Ballot’ with Establishment Senate Candidates

Utah Senate Republican candidate and Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs warned on Breitbart News Saturday that “Mitt Romney is still on the ballot” with two establishment candidates running to replace the outgoing Senate Republican.

Staggs has made his candidacy for the U.S. Senate a rallying cry to expand the ranks of the “America First” leaning senators, including Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Rick Scott (R-FL). He has often argued that Utahns have the opportunity this election cycle to replace the retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) with a proven conservative.

However, he has warned that multiple establishment candidates now seek to replace Romney and nullify efforts to boost conservatives’ influence in Congress’s upper chamber.

Staggs named former Utah Speaker Brad Wilson as one of these “hand-picked” establishment candidates to succeed Romney. He said that Wilson helped pass the “RINO Protection Act,” a measure that reformed the caucus-convention system to make it harder for insurgent, conservative candidates to become the Republican nominee. The Riverton mayor noted this is how Lee became a senator.

Breitbart News reported on how Wilson’s candidacy is backed by Never Trump, Democrat, and Mitt Romney donors.

He also named Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), a recent entrant into the Utah Senate Republican primary.

“John is somebody who has been in Congress since 2017. He was a lifelong Democrat before switching parties,” he said.

“This is someone who supported the January 6 Committee, supported the impeachment inquiry into former President Trump, he said he deliberated heavily into voting for impeachment,” Staggs added.

“We know the type of candidates that these two are,” he said.

“I’m the only America First candidate in this race and I have been so lucky to have been endorsed by a bunch of great conservatives, like Mark Levin, Charlie Kirk, Kash Patel, like Kari Lake,” he said.

