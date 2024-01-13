Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is a “call to arms for anybody listening that we need a different president,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Paul pointed to his book Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up, which depicts Fauci as what Paul described as the “prime villain in the book.”

“We talk about how he lied to Congress and really should be imprisoned for that. That’s a felony. We talked about in the book that I’ve referred him for prosecution. We also talked about how he lied about such important things as funding the research in Wuhan, China, that led to this. We now have — the Department of Energy has said that they believe the virus came from the lab in Wuhan. The FBI believes that the virus came from the lab in Wuhan,” he said.

“So with this testimony, we have a guy that’s a known liar … [a] guy that’s been lying about funding this research, for now, three years, and we have him come out and say he doesn’t remember 100 times,” Paul said. “He thinks he’s smart enough to tell everybody they got to stand in a little circle, six foot [sic] away from people and wear three masks. He thinks he’s smart enough to tell us all we have to be vaccinated, to forcibly vaccinate our children. And yet he doesn’t seem to recall much about what went on over the last two or three years.”

“I think he’s covering his you know what. He doesn’t want to admit to things” because, Paul said, Fauci “knows that ultimately, he’ll share some culpability for the deaths of a million Americans.”

However, Paul said it is difficult to pursue true accountability without the right Republican president leading the charge.

“You have to control the presidency. You know, the Department of Justice does prosecutions, and I can’t in Congress prosecute him, but I am for going and pursuing and not letting this go. But really, this is a call to arms for anybody listening that we need a different president,” Paul said.

“This president, you know, he’s not going to prosecute his son, and he’s going to cover up his son, but he’s also covering up for COVID,” the senator continued, blasting President Biden.

“If we get a Republican president, the one thing I’m going to work very hard is to make sure that whoever becomes head of Health and Human Services, they oversee at NIH [National Institutes of Health]. NIH has all the records on this research. They have the deliberations about why it never went before the proper safety committee and why Anthony Fauci approved this. That paper trail exists,” Paul said, explaining he has been trying to track this down.

“If we get a Republican president, you know, hopefully, there’ll be somebody who has enough guts that they’ll fumigate the place and really pick some people who are willing to reveal all the dirty little secrets. And that to me is one of the most important things of getting — there’s a lot of reasons to have a Republican president, but most importantly is breaking the secrecy on the great COVID cover-up,” Paul added.

