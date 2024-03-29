Exclusive — Sen. Ron Johnson: Democrats Have the Extreme Stance on Abortion

The establishment media attempt to portray Republicans as if they have the “extreme” position on abortion when the “exact opposite is true,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked the senator about the narrative surrounding the Democrats flipping a seat in a state House race in Alabama, which Democrats are attributing to the recent decision of the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are considered unborn children under state law. And now, the left’s narrative is that the GOP is extreme, and they hope to play on this leading up to the election.

Johnson said it is yet “another example of the power when you control the media.”

“So they take this Alabama decision — which I think is really almost immediately reversed by the Alabama legislators saying that we’re for IVF — this, you know, this …. is an outlier decision, no doubt about it, and then they’ll blow that up to make it seem like Republicans are extreme on abortion when the exact opposite is true,” he said.

“The extreme position on abortion — this is confirmed by poll after poll after poll — would be unlimited abortion up to the moment of birth,” Johnson said, adding that “most Republicans support you know, 14 weeks, 15 weeks, 20 weeks, you know, many of us voted to protect life after 20 weeks,” he said, pointing out that it is five months into pregnancy.

“The extreme position is allowing abortion up to the moment of birth and then in some cases, some of these guys … they would actually deny care to a child born alive,” he said. “That is the extreme position.”

“It’s obvious that’s the extreme position, but the media doesn’t point that out. And instead, they use words like ‘Republicans want to ban abortion,'” he said, emphasizing that “many that are 100 percent pro-life” believe that “life begins at conception.”

“I think most of us believe that. But I think most Republicans understand that up to a point, it is a woman’s body and these are difficult decisions, but at some point — at some point society has responsibility to protect life,” he said, pointing out that the pro-life position is actually the “reasonable position,” despite what the left says.

Unfortunately, he continued, the mainstream media “will never point that out.”

“I mean that’s what I recommended during my campaign,” he said, urging voters in Wisconsin to vote on a referendum to decide at what point society has the responsibility to protect life, he said.

“And as people decide, by the way, like they have in Europe, you’re going to start protecting life some time after 12 weeks, 15 weeks, somewhere in that range. And I think most Americans would agree that’s pretty reasonable,” he added.

Host Mike Slater added, “And then one day — and this is my mission is to change the heart … hearts and minds — that one day we’ll get to the point where it’s, you know, that no one would ever fathom such a thing. We’re just not there yet. But we’ll get there, I pray.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.