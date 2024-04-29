Exclusive — AZ State Rep. Travis Grantham: ‘I Think Donald Trump Will Win Arizona’

Former President Donald Trump will likely win the swing state of Arizona in November, Arizona State Rep. Travis Grantham (R) said during a Monday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“So I think Donald Trump will win Arizona,” Grantham, the House Speaker Pro Tempore and the chairman of the Rules Committee, told Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater.

“I mean, he only lost by 10,000 votes last cycle,” he began, and, indeed, Trump lost Arizona in 2020 by less than half a percentage point.

“You know, COVID did a tremendous amount of damage to our country, our economy, our political structure, [and] people’s mental states. I really don’t see him losing the state this time,” he continued, explaining that he believes Arizona has been “turning a little bit.”

“It feels like the red state when you’re amongst the people. We’ve actually passed a good election integrity reform law already, and we forced this Democrat governor to sign it in the law, believe it or not,” Grantham said, predicting that it will be a “better” situation this election cycle.

LISTEN:

“We could spend hours talking about our election laws in this state, what we could do better, what we do better, what’s true and what’s not true, but I’m feeling pretty good,” he said, adding that the people of Arizona are “sick of the Democrats and sick of Joe Biden.”

Data from Arizona’s secretary of state shows that the gap between Republican and Democrat registered voters has grown over the last four years as well. In November 2020, Republicans led Democrats by about 130,000, and that gap now stands at 236,000, which is great news for Trump come November.

