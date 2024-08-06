Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is a “progressive nut bag” and “gym teacher activist,” Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Emmer, the House Majority Whip, reacted to the prospect of Walz emerging as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate Tuesday morning, before the news was official.

WATCH — CNBC’s Ross Sorkin: Business Sees Walz Pick as Sign Harris May Govern More from a “Progressive Left Standpoint”:

“This guy has governed like a Minneapolis liberal. He is so progressive, and quite frankly, if he is the pick, it’s because Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren won the day,” he said, identifying them as “the ones who have been advocating for this progressive nut bag to be the vice-presidential pick.”

“And if he ends up being the vice-presidential pick, I can’t wait for the debate with JD Vance. JD Vance actually has a resume, has a background, is bright. This Tim Walz is a gym teacher activist,” Emmer said, blasting Walz for choosing to protest the Republican National Convention rather than act as the true CEO of Minnesota, representing all.

“This is not a leader. This is a political activist that, quite frankly, doesn’t belong in the White House,” he said, noting that both Harris and Walz “totally agree on killing our energy sector.”

“There’s no question. They totally — Tim Walz hasn’t spoken out against the open border down south. Tim Walz hasn’t talked about the fact that it was Kamala Harris and all of the Dems that voted for this incredible spending spree at the beginning of the Biden administration. They’re the ones who drove inflation we haven’t seen in decades. Look, it’s not just one thing he and Kamala agree on — its everything,” Emmer said, predicting that it will emerge as a “problem” for Democrats.

“And you know, I hope they pick them, because it’s going to be a gift to us,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.