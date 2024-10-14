Former President Donald Trump is in a “good position” to get Maine’s “extra” electoral vote, and the congressional race in the state’s Second Congressional District could determine the balance of power in Congress, Maine congressional candidate Austin Theriault said Monday in an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Theriault, who is hoping to unseat Democrat Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) in the state’s Second Congressional District, explained that Maine is unique in how it allocates its electoral votes. Like Nebraska, it is not an immediate winner-take-all. The winner in each of the state’s two congressional districts are awarded one electoral vote, and the statewide winner is awarded two.

Speaking of the significance of his race, Theriault noted that the race in his district could very well “determine control of Congress.”

“I know a lot of folks are worried right now that, you know, Trump will win the White House and the Republicans will flip the Senate, but we just can’t afford to lose control of the House. Otherwise the agenda is just going to go down the drain and nothing’s going to get done. So we’re working really hard up in Maine’s Second District,” he explained.

“And the other thing about our district, you know, that’s a little bit weird and a little different. I guess you could call it that, sort of like Nebraska, where we award one electoral vote for whoever wins the first district and the second district. So there is one extra electoral vote up for grabs,” he said, explaining that “President Trump is in a good position to win it.”

LISTEN:

“But goes to show how important it is for us to make sure we get across the finish line. You know, Trump wins the second district, and you know that’s — that would be a perfect scenario help him get to get across the finish line,” he said, adding greater perspective to what is truly at stake.

Democrat Rep. Golden, he said, has been in Congress for years and has “proven to just be a Washington politician,” changing when he went to D.C. and flip-flopping on “so many issues.”

“The Maine people just don’t trust him right now,” he said, noting that many traditional Democrats are realizing that this is no longer the party of the Kennedy era.

“And I think most people are realizing that now. I mean, it’s become a party that’s focused on issues, really, that are not important to most regular folks in Maine and around the country. So you know, those people now that don’t have a home anymore are definitely looking at our campaign because we’re talking about, you know, the border. We’re talking about immigration, the fentanyl coming across, the economy and inflation. We’re talking about, you know, regular, everyday issues that are really critical for people,” he added.

