Exclusive — Donald Trump Rips ‘Low Energy’ Kamala’s Narrative that He’s ‘Exhausted’

Former President Donald Trump completely dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris’s narrative that he is “exhausted,” listing all of the activities he has done on the campaign trail, zipping around the country, ultimately deeming Harris a “low energy person.”

Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, hosting the SiriusXM Patriot Channel Saturday special with the former president, noted that Harris is now accusing him of being exhausted.

“It’s mind-boggling to me. I have to laugh at it, because I see every time I turn around, you’re in another battleground state, you’re doing another speech, you’re doing another interview. … What’s your response to her saying that you’re exhausted and not campaigning?” Boyle asked.

“Well, she’s getting knocked for that because she has no energy. She’s a low energy person — very low energy individual, and she has no energy, and she’s getting hit on that,” Trump responded, concluding that the left is simply making this narrative up, as they do.

Trump then listed all of the things he has been up to.

“So what they do is they make up information. So right now I’m heading to Pennsylvania, as you know, and then I’m doing a big stop, a big rally, and then I’m actually going to go to see the Pittsburgh Steelers play football tonight against, I think, the New York Jets. And we’re going to do that. So that’ll be all day,” he said, noting that yesterday — on Friday — he did a Fox & Friends hit in the morning and did a rally later that day, getting back “probably after midnight or something” while doing “numerous things” in between, including “stops at openings of campaign headquarters.”

“We had an amazing day. … It went all day, and that was not something I’ve ever heard about myself. I’ll be honest with you, we have gone, I’ve gone over 50 days in a row without taking a time off,” Trump said, noting that it was Harris who missed the Al Smith Dinner — not him.

LISTEN:

“She didn’t make as you know, the Al Smith dinner, the big Catholic dinner, which was very insulting to Catholics. … I made the keynote speech, and it was very well-received. Now they make up things are full of lies and disinformation,” Trump continued.

He also confirmed that he will be busy on Sunday, and the day will include working at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania in response to Harris’s claim that she once worked at the establishment.

Trump also offered another cheeky counterpoint when asked about the leftist shrieks that he will weaponize the government against them if he gets in office.

“They say, ‘You’re exhausted,’ then they say I’m going to weaponize government. I guess I can’t be too exhausted, can I?” Trump said.