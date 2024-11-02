Republicans are “perfectly teed up” to “play to our strengths” this election, as Democrats have not built any firewalls, War Room host and former Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said, discussing the presidential election on Breitbart News Saturday.

Bannon, recently released from federal prison — having been put there at the hands of the Biden administration — first gave a hat tip to the Trump-Vance campaign and various outside groups for working to get the early vote and then offered his thesis.

“My thesis, Matt, is that they have built no firewalls. And I think that’s what — the most we could have asked for in wrapping up the early vote. … I don’t believe there’s any firewalls that the Democrats have built up,” Bannon explained, noting that this would mean that the election comes down to game day, which is what Republicans want.

“This is the fight. We want a game day fight, right? So that’s number one. I think the campaign — and I think the outside groups doing the get-out-the-vote for the early voting … have just been magnificent. So what I think is I would rather focus on getting the 270 north than expanding the map like I think some guys are right now,” Bannon said, referring to the electoral map.

“I think the map, if we take down — if we win the south and take one of the blue walls — he’s president. That, to me, should be the maniacal focus. I understand other people want to run up the score, but I think the basic nuts and bolts of tactics have been just extraordinary here,” Bannon said, asking host Matt Boyle if he believes Democrats have built a firewall in either Pennsylvania or Michigan.

“They have a little one in Pennsylvania, right?” Boyle pointed out, although he noted that it is “much smaller than it was in the lead-up to the 2020 election.”

“In 2020, we were talking about how many tens of thousands north of a million were they. Now we’re talking about how many hundreds north of, you know, 400,000 are they, right? Like, so that it’s a very defeatable wall,” Boyle continued, noting that in some states, there are firewalls built the other way for Republicans, using Nevada as a prime example.

“What we see is North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, basically falling away from the Democrats. And that’s not just me saying that. That’s Democrats speaking through Mark Halperin, who’s one of the best journalists in the country, saying that,” Boyle continued.

Bannon noted that a couple of weeks ago, Vice President Kamala Harris had “multiple paths to the presidency.”

“What I like about where we are on the weekend before game day is that she only has one path to the presidency, and that’s the blue wall. She loses any aspect of the blue wall, Trump’s president because they’ve done such a good job on these southern states,” Bannon observed.

“A couple of weeks ago, she had multiple paths to the presidency. … This is what I’m saying. We are perfectly teed up on this final weekend to play to our strengths, which is getting out the game day vote,” Bannon added as Boyle pointed back to the 2016 election, noting, “It was a lot harder back then than it is right now for Donald Trump to pull this off.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.