Exclusive: Maine Candidate Austin Theriault Doubts ‘Silent’ Kamala Vote

The whole narrative of the “silent” vote for Vice President Kamala Harris is doubtful, Austin Theriault, Republican candidate for Congress in Maine’s Second Congressional District, said during a Monday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked the former NASCAR driver if he believes there is a “silent” vote for Harris out there, but Theriault said he does not see it.

“No,” he said before adding, “I think there’s still a silent Trump vote.”

WATCH — Maher: Harris Doesn’t Have a Better Reason to Elect Her than ‘I’m Not Trump’:

“I can’t see the silent Kamala vote because there, when she first announced, we saw a bunch of signs pop up around some different neighborhoods and stuff. I think those people are pretty out with their support for her,” he said, explaining that those who support Harris are generally very open about it. That, however, has not always been the case with supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“But to be honest, there are a lot of Trump voters that maybe they didn’t vote for him in ’20, but they’re not happy with where things are and how expensive things are, and, you know, the immigration crisis. So they’re probably just going to say, You know what? I’m not going to tell my friends, but I’m voting for Trump,” he said, surmising that this type of decision also extends to his race against Democrat Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), as these voters will also support him because they know “we need a Republican Congress to make sure that Trump can get his agenda through.”

LISTEN:

“Don’t let anybody kid you,” he continued. “The money the Democrats are throwing into this race the last couple days is insane.”

The congressional hopeful said Democrats have thrown “millions” in the rural district, which is telling in a place where it “doesn’t cost that much money to run an election.”

WATCH — Kamala Glitches Out as Protesters Disrupt Nevada Rally:

“They’re just throwing money at the wall because they’re so scared of losing the seat,” he said, “We’ve got a lot of momentum. And Jared Golden’s just tied himself to the Biden-Harris administration. You know, with the way he votes and his support for their policies, and he’s against the Second Amendment [and] basically has the same policy as Kamala Harris on the Second Amendment.

“It’s really, really made a lot of people angry up here,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.