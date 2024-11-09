Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: Trump Victory Was a ‘Reshifting of the Electorate’

Former President, now President-elect Donald Trump’s victory was a “reshifting of the electorate,” Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the Trump transition team, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Leavitt, who served as the national spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, described Trump’s victory as a “massive win” and a “landslide.” But she said it does not end there, as this was actually “more than just a victory.”

“It really was a reshifting of the electorate, and especially of the Republican Party. President Trump dominated the Democrats in every demographic, in every community and state. He picked up gains with Hispanic voters, black voters, women, men of all ages. Young people increased their mark or their support for President Trump in this election,” she said, noting that Americans saw communities across the country that were 75 percent Hispanic going for Trump, a Republican, for the first time.

“We saw communities in Dearborn, Michigan, Arab American communities that flipped for President Trump. You had black communities in Georgia near Atlanta that flipped for President Trump. This was a landslide. There’s really no other way to describe it, and it’s a testament to President Trump’s work ethic over the past 720 days that he was campaigning, and a testament to his message to uplift all Americans, regardless of race, regardless of religion, regardless of how much money you make,” she said.

“He promised to put the American people first, and that is a message that resonated clearly with the American people,” she said, describing Trump’s victory as “the greatest political comeback in American history.”

“I am so proud of President Trump. Nobody deserves this more. And I’m so excited for our country, Matt, that we can get back on track and start implementing policies again that make sense for the American people to put more money in their pockets, secure our border, ensure we have law and order. America is going to be safe now. And to think about what would have happened if Kamala Harris had won this election is too scary to even think about. But the good news is we don’t have to think about that,” she said.

Leavitt noted that not only was this a reshifting of the electorate; it was also a complete “realignment of the Republican Party,” predicting that it will remain “for decades to come.”

“You see union workers who voted blue their whole life. They are with the Republican Party now because they’ve been ripped off by the elite of Democrat regime. You see again, black voters who the Democrat party has used and abused and broken their promises to for decades. They’re still living in poverty in their minority communities. But then, they’ve seen over the past four years, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden giving a free pass to illegal immigrants who broke our nation’s laws,” she said, explaining that many Latino Americans observed the Biden-Harris administration putting illegal immigrants first, too.

“Ultimately, I think that’s what this election came down to, is Americans, hard-working people, business owners, mothers, fathers, being sick and tired of being left behind by the federal government and watching in horror as they give free hotels and free prepaid debit cards, free education, free diapers, free baby formula to people who broke our nation’s laws and do not deserve to be here, and also the fact that we have more than 500,000 illegal criminal aliens in this country right now that this administration is doing nothing about,” Leavitt continued, noting that this simply came down to Americans wanting leadership to put America first.

Leavitt added that the biggest loser in this election cycle was not Vice President Kamala Harris, but the establishment media.

“It’s the fake news media who we dealt with every day on this campaign, who worked overtime to try to derail President Trump’s chances, who wrote hit piece after hit piece about him, who doubted every aspect of our campaign, from our messaging to our ground game to our advertisements,” she said.

“It was President Trump and our team in that building against the entire American media and every institution in this country. And again, the American people see through it, and the mainstream media is dead. And I hope many of these folks on these cable networks will take a long, hard look in the mirror and realize that everything they’ve done over the past eight years has amounted to nothing because people see that they are liars,” Leavitt said, adding that the American people “care about what’s happening in their own lives.”

“They care about truth, and that’s what Donald Trump stands for, and that’s why he won,” she added.

