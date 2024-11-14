President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices — some of which have caused quite a stir — do not represent “retribution,” but “justice,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) said during an interview Thursday on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Davidson what he personally thinks of Trump choosing now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as his attorney general.

“I’m so energized. I mean, I went to my comms guy said, you know, find me the clip where Chuck Schumer is out there saying ‘You’ve reaped the whirlwind; now you will pay the price.’ And so, you know, I got the clip. We couldn’t get the clip fast enough up,” he said, then addressing the shrieks from the left who claim that Trump’s choices represent “retribution.”

“Now they’re like, ‘Oh, this is, this is retribution,’ and it’s like, ‘No, no. It’s justice. You really did do these things,” he said, laying out specifics of what the left has done.

“You really did target pro-life Catholics. You really did target parents who went to school board meetings, and weaponized the government. You really have put people in prison for non-violent offenses. You’ve tried to bankrupt people. You’ve completely corrupted and abused the whole purpose of the Department of Justice, and that is going to be remedied, and frankly, the people that have done it are going to be held accountable,” Davidson promised.

LISTEN:

“You know, remember when it was a conspiracy theory that they were censoring people, and then Elon Musk bought Twitter, we get the Twitter files, and now Mark Zuckerberg is like, ‘Yeah, yeah, we’re doing it. This is what we’re doing,'” the congressman continued. “There has to be accountability for that.”

