The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) most recent lawsuit in Pennsylvania is about ensuring Democrats cannot pull any more stunts in the future when it comes to the ensuring the integrity of elections, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Whatley spoke to host Mike Slater about one of the latest actions of the RNC due to Bucks County disregarding state law by counting undated or misdated mail-in ballots. It should be noted that Whatley announced on Monday that the “Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled yet again that undated ballots CANNOT BE COUNTED.”

Prior to that ruling, Whatley said the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and federal courts had been “very clear.”

“Pennsylvania law says that in order for ballots that were mailed in to be counted, they have to be dated and they have to be sent in before Election Day. And Bucks County has said that they’re going to go ahead and count ballots, even if they’re not dated or even if they came in late. This violates the law, and so we’re back in court trying to get them to basically follow the law,” Whatley said on Friday, prior to the ruling, predicting that the courts would act “very expeditiously on it.”

Whatley explained there is still no path to victory for incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in the Keystone State. Whatley said that he does not believe Democrats are trying to pull a fast one to somehow make Casey the victor. Rather, they are trying to set a dangerous precedent.

“Well, I don’t even think that they’re necessarily trying to become victorious this time. What they’re trying to do is set a precedent for these ballots to be counted in the future, because there really is no path right now for Casey. They’re in the middle. You know, we’re going to have a recount that’s going to be concluded next week. It’s an automatic trigger recount that he could have waived. … he’s down by 30,000 votes, and we’ve never seen a recount overturn a margin like that. But he’s moving forward with it, and he’s also trying to challenge these types of individual votes,” Whatley explained.

“There’s no path for him to win, and we want to make absolutely sure for this election, plus every election going forward, Pennsylvania law needs to be followed by every single Pennsylvania county,” he added.

Bucks County GOP celebrated the legal victory this week.

“We won! The PA Supreme Court issued a ruling today ordering that all 67 PA County Boards Of Election shall comply with their earlier ruling and SHALL NOT COUNT misdated and undated ballots,” they wrote on Monday.

“This is a victory for election integrity and the rule of law,” they said. “We shall continue to work hard and be vigilant!”

