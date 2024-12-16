Exclusive: Rep. Beth Van Duyne Predicts Democrats Will Get on Board with Obvious DOGE Cuts

Even some Democrats will get on board with obvious Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) predicted during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked the congresswoman if she believes there are enough Republicans in Congress who have the courage to actually dramatically slash the size of government.

The Texas congresswoman said she believes even some Democrats will jump on board with some of the cuts, as they will not even affect anyone, giving a prime example.

“I think if you look at where those cuts can happen, I think you will even get Democrats on your side. And we actually had some Democrats who came and met with us when we had our first meeting with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy,” she said, noting that many people always start by asking what programs they are going to cut. However, she said that is not even the starting point.

“You don’t start with the programs. You start with stuff like massive spending,” she said, explaining that the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had a three-day-a-week work-from-home, “and yet, we’re paying 100 percent of all the leases for 100 percent of the employees to be in the office.”

How many thousands of buildings, she asked, are taxpayers funding that have “absolutely” no use. They are “empty,” she said, which is a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.

“Who’s going to notice that if we stop, if we get out of those leases, if we don’t continue to re-lease those buildings? Will the American public actually have a feel? No, they won’t, but that will be money put back in,” Van Duyne said.

“If we’re having employees come back to work five days a week, so that when you have team meetings, when you’ve got programs that you’re trying to actually execute, that they are there for, yeah, people will notice that,” she said of effectively ending remote work for these federal employees — something Musk, particularly, is a champion of.

“You will be saving money. And so those people who don’t want to, then maybe need to get a different job. But we are seriously on the cusp massively reforming, cutting, and reprioritizing where the federal government is focused. So we’re empowering the American people. Do I think Republicans can get behind that? Absolutely,” she said, making it clear that they are not going in and slashing government programs at random.

“We’re saying, we’re getting rid of the big, weaponized government” and “looking at wasteful federal spending, and I think everybody should be on board with that,” she added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.