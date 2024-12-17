Exclusive — Rep. Beth Van Duyne: AOC as Top Democrat on Oversight Would Give Americans Clear Contrast Between MAGA and Radical Left

Radical leftist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) serving as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee would give the American people a clear contrast between the commonsense position of MAGA and the ideas of the radical left, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The congresswoman responded to reports of Ocasio-Cortez’s desire to stand as the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, taking the place of current Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who seeks to lead his party in the Judiciary Committee.

“You’ve seen Democrats lying to the American people for years about, you know, it just becomes so toxic. I don’t think it matters which new Democrat that you put in the top spot,” the Republican congresswoman responded.

“I mean, they lied about Russian collusion. They lied about J6. They lied about inflation. They lied about border security. They lied about crime statistics, and they lie about job numbers,” she said, explaining that Ocasio-Cortez represents “the most socialist, anti-American, deranged lane of the Democrat party.”

“So having her constantly in the news will just, I think, further remind the American people why the insane Democrat party should never again hold any levers of power in our government,” she said.

“And look, she has some of the greatest quotes that get repeated and repeated, and that was what people recognized in November, which is why you see Congress with a majority of Republicans, and you see Trump in the presidency — because of what they represent,” the Texas congresswoman continued, highlighting the “stark contrast” that Republicans are bringing to the table with solutions.

LISTEN:

Her remarks follow reports that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is attempting to stop Ocasio-Cortez’s candidacy to lead Democrats on the Oversight Committee, reportedly urging colleagues to support Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) instead.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.