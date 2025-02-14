The Department of Education has “failed miserably,” Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing President Trump’s call to end it.

Host Mike Slater played a clip of President Trump telling reporters that he would like the Department of Education “closed immediately,” describing it as a “big con job.” Trump said:

So they ranked the top 40 countries in the world. We’re ranked number 40th, but we’re ranked number one in one department: Cost per pupil. So we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, but we’re ranked number 40. We’ve been between 38 and 40. The last time I looked, it was 38 and then I looked two days ago, it came out the new list. It came out at number 40.

Slater then asked Owens if he can list any reason the Department of Education should remain opened.

“Look at the results. What is the Department of Education supposed to be for? Its one purpose: Educate our kids. They have failed miserably,” he said, explaining that Democrats, particularly, should not only “sit out” on this one but “get a chair sit in the corner with their backs to the class and put a dunce hat on.”

“They have failed miserably for generations, and it’s time for us to make a change. … We’re 40 out of 40 in terms of lack of education out of the industrialized country. So if it is a goal to fail, the left has done a remarkable job,” he said.

“It’s time for us now to put people in place that care about our kids,” he said, noting this will happen with President Trump and Linda McMahon, Trump’s choice for education chief, at the helm.

“The best return on investment in this industry, in education, are smart kids. Those compete, those get good jobs that increase our productivity, not only here, but around the world. We have not had that in [the] …. department education. In the last 50 years, it’s been all about the adults. It’s all about the union teachers. And we’re going to change that,” he said.

“And I’m excited about I finally have a chance where kids come through, and our hope is going to be exciting to see what’s happening. We move this thing forward. So just get ready. We’re in a good place to be, and I’m glad to be part of it,” Owens added.

