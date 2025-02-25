Staffers are a huge reason Republicans in Congress have trouble getting ahead, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) discussed during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Burchett said he personally does not believe D.C. is a swamp. Rather, it is a “sewer.”

“It’s not a swamp. A swamp is an ecosystem created by God. It’s pretty cool. Actually feeds animals and filters water. What we have is a sewer, and a sewer has something called anaerobic decomposition. It has anaerobic decomposition, and that’s the absence of oxygen and light, and that’s what Washington is,” he said, explaining that Congress often does not have the guts to do what is right.

“I’ll be proposing, you know, I had a bill since last year, and now finally got some Senate sponsors, but we’re sending $40 million a week that we know of to the Taliban. $40 million. These people will hate us for free,” he said.

WATCH — Bring the Receipts! Trump Lists Government Waste DOGE Has Found:

“But yet, and then, Scott Perry [R-PA] last week found out there could be billions of dollars going to terrorist organizations that we’re sending,” he said, identifying the staffers running some of these committees as a huge issue.

“And the trouble you have is you’ve got staffers. You’ve got these staffers that run these committees, conservative Republicans. I mean, we have 50 to 60 staffers in some committees. What the heck is going on? That’s why you see these people stay in office way past their ability to do anything. You know, we had a chairlady who was in a nursing home for six months, for goodness sakes, and our office was just running, just as efficient, and she chaired. She literally chaired appropriations, the most important committees of spending, and yet she was allowed to stay in power,” he said, referencing Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX).

“The staffers get wined and dined. They’ll go on these CODELs, congressional delegation trips and things and they’re traveling all over the world, and somebody’s got their ear, or they’re compromised one way or the other, and they decide legislation,” he revealed, noting that some will say their staff did not like bills, which is crazy because they are not elected.

“Their staff is not elected, and that’s a real problem. And we better — and you all and listeners need to start calling out their congressman,” he said.

