Exclusive — Rep. Andrew Clyde: We Need a ‘Balanced Budget Amendment to Our Constitution’

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) would love to see a balanced budget amendment to the U.S Constitution, he said during a Wednesday interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Clyde, discussing recent budget talks, said many states have such an amendment, including his home state of Georgia.

“I would love to see a balanced budget. And I would honestly love to see a balanced budget amendment to our Constitution. Many states have it. My home state of Georgia has it. You know, legislation would never be allowed to come to the House floor if it didn’t have an offset and wasn’t fully paid for,” he said, explaining how this would work at the federal level.

“That’s the way our state government in Georgia works, and that’s the way the federal government should work,” he contended, noting that it is something that they have been working on. Clyde added that a balanced budget amendment coming to the floor and getting a vote was part of the requirements during former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) battle for the gavel, but he has since been replaced with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“That never happened,” he said. “And so, you know, we know that McCarthy was replaced. But this particular bill [the budget resolution passed Tuesday evening] instructs multiple committees to cut spending. You know, there’s a number of them, Ways and Means is going to be doing the tax cut part of it, but Energy and Commerce is primarily focused on the mandatory spending, and it’s the mandatory spending side of the federal government that has been increasing so radically.”

Clyde also pointed to the amount of fraud found in “mandatory spending.”

“You know, just what DOGE has found in Social Security, where you have $2 billion a week going to people without social security numbers — that’s $104 billion a year,” he said, noting that their budget resolution does not include anything that Elon Musk and DOGE have uncovered.

