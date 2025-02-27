Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: Epstein List Essential to Uncover Global Trafficking Network

Releasing the Epstein list is all about unveiling the dark global network he built, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Blackburn — who has continually called for transparency on all things related to Jeffry Epstein — spoke about why this information needs to see the light of day following Attorney General Pam Bondi announcing on Wednesday that there would soon be information coming out from her office.

“I have worked closely with AG Bondi and [FBI Director] Kash Patel, and it’s taken a little bit because we had to redact the names of all the victims and make certain there’s no identifying information on these individuals and protect them,” Blackburn said, noting this is “phase one” of the release.

“What I am yet to get is the court file, the video footage from the house in Palm Beach, and also the records, IRS records, on Jeffrey Epstein. Now the reason this is so important is because this will help us break apart what became a global human and sex trafficking ring,” she said.

“We know that it’s about $150 billion a year business, and this is modern day slavery, Mike, and as the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Human Rights [in the] Senate Judiciary Committee, I started working on this a couple of years ago, and the FBI blocked me,” she said, noting that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) has also blocked her from having access to the records.

“I am determined that we’re going to stop this human trafficking and this disadvantaging, this selling of women and children into the human trafficking and the sex trafficking trades,” she continued.

When asked why six years have gone by with virtually no real information released, Blackburn said it is because Durbin as well as former FBI Director Christopher Wray stood in the way and blocked her request for this information every time.

“They don’t want to make public the names of individuals that are on those flight logs or who were coming and going from that residence in Palm Beach,” she explained.

“I don’t know if there will be names that people get really fired up about, I think people are curious about it. For me, it is figuring out this web, this global web that was built, that built this trafficking, modern day, trafficking network globally and moving people around the globe,” Blackburn said of the advantages of getting the client list and flight logs.

“So this is what we want to find out. And for me, those are the components that are vitally important,” she said.

The Tennessee lawmaker added that they cannot figure out who the participants are until they “begin to see these lists and then figure out what this network is.”

“You know, it’s like any other type of investigative and oversight work. You get the first piece of the puzzle, and then that helps you get the second, third and fourth piece of the puzzle. And that is the posture that we’re in right now,” she said, adding that Epstein had a relationship with a French trafficker as well.

“The French trafficker, like Epstein, was killed in jail — or died in jail — waiting for trial. We do not yet know if there were financial transactions between the two. So there are things of that nature that we’re looking forward to finding out,” she added.

