The activist judges blocking the Trump agenda should be put on trial before the Senate, where their “evil deeds will be exposed,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater pointed out that some federal judges are temporarily blocking Trump’s actions.

“So you’re pursuing some impeachment against one of the judges. And I just heard yesterday was that there’s another judge who stopped, who said that Trump can’t stop the stop the freezing of the grants for like USAID and stuff. What’s up with these judges? And what authority do you have over them?” Slater asked the congressman.

“Well, the Congress has the authority to impeach judges, and that’s a beautiful thing, because that’s about the only thing that we can do to hold these judges accountable,” he said, stating that, therefore, Congress must do just that.

“These judges do not have the authority. They are exceeding their authority, and they’re doing it in such a way that damages the American people, that seriously hurts what President Trump is trying to do,” Clyde said, pointing out that Trump has a limited time to do these things as he only has a four-year term. Further, Republicans are only guaranteed to have a majority in both chambers the next two years, which makes the time even more limited.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the majority of the House in two years from now. You know, we don’t want to see what happened in his last term, where the Democrats take control and then all they do is want to impeach the president. We can’t have that,” he said. “So we need to get, we have this 18 month, you know, 20-month time frame here to actually accomplish what the president, you know, promised the American people.”

And these judges, by blocking Trump’s agenda, are essentially taking away what the America people voted for, the congressman said.

“And that is a president to accomplish these directives, and when these judicial activist judges issue restraining orders, temporary or permanent against legitimate executive action, then — they’re totally wrong. They have shown that they cannot be even-handed in their decisions, and therefore must be removed from the bench,” he argued, adding that the House must vote on it.

“Impeachment is basically bringing them up on charges, you know, and that’s the way we do that with someone, with either the executive or in the judicial branch. At that point, then it passes the House, and then it goes over to the Senate for a trial, just like what you saw in the impeachment,” Clyde continued. “And so all these judges, and we’ll go to trial, and their evil deeds will be exposed.”

