The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is “just getting started” identifying wasteful spending and saving taxpayer money, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about her assessment of DOGE thus far – and its massive audit of the federal government – Hinson said while the initial results are promising, there remains much more work to be done.

“When I mentioned we’re only 43 days in, and you hear about how many billions of dollars have already been saved, I think it’s very clear that we’re just peeling away that top layer of the onion,” she said.

“And you have to look at the government much like, you know, the Iowa Governor looks at Iowa’s government. We’ve seen a lot of efficiencies be made in Iowa. That’s why, when you say Iowa is a red state, because the people understand these changes have to be made,” she said, using her state as an example of what can be done at the federal level.

“We have to have supported overhaul and review of this federal funding. Because you have to look at it like a company. You have to maximize your return on investment for taxpayers. And so when I look at the amount that they’ve been able to shake up and find already, I think we’re just getting started,” she continued.

“You know, I serve in the House of Representatives on the Appropriations Committee, so I think it gives us a great opportunity to come in and make some fundamental changes to the size and scope of these agencies as well,” she continued.

The congresswoman said it is ultimately up to Congress to slash federal spending, which is why she is particularly excited about DOGE’s demonstrated ability to find waste, fraud, and abuse so quickly and efficiently.

LISTEN:

“I think we have much more to do, and that’s why I’m excited to see all the work DOGE is doing to expose a lot of this,” she explained. “It’s taken us decades to get to this point. I’ve been in Congress. I served under President Biden and the Democrat trifecta, which I do not recommend, but even in my first term, I voted against, I think it was $6 trillion in spending. So we’ve got a lot to undo on Appropriations.”

Hinson also pointed out that many federal agencies had budgets that increased, in some cases, by 30 percent during the coronavirus era. That in itself is a problem.

“That’s not what the government needs to be operating at. I think you’re seeing it now with what DOGE is doing and asking many of these employees, ‘What did you do for me lately?’ So we need to be making sure we’re efficient, we’re servicing the American people in the way they deserve, and then we’re taking a look again at some of those outlays in other methods of spending,” she added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.