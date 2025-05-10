Exclusive — Sen. Bernie Moreno: ‘Steel Spine’ Trump Making ‘Generational’ Deals

“Steel spine” President Donald Trump is making “generational” deals, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said in an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“It’s amazing to watch,” Moreno said of the trade deals Trump is working on in real time. “I mean, the President is obviously, this is his strong — strongest suit.”

“The Democrats don’t know what to do about it, because they realize, over the last four years, they had an auto pen that was in charge of the White House — a guy who is basically a drooling incompetent, and now you have a president that’s deeply engaged. I mean, I don’t think the man sleeps,” the senator said, noting that the deals being struck are going to be “generational.”

“My kids and grandkids will be better off in this country because of what President Trump is doing today. The Democrats have no ideas to put forward, other than they just want to be in opposition to President Trump. But he’s got a steel spine,” he said, noting that Trump is not fazed by the “media bullying” or “the Democrats’ hand-wringing.”

“He’s going to make great deals for this country that are going to make a huge long-term difference,” Moreno continued, predicting that the country is about to enter what he described as a “golden age in America unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

This is not just because of the trade deals, either, Moreno continued.

“We’re going to make the tax reform permanent. We’re going to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security and overtime. We’re going to have even more regulatory relief to really have our economy boom. We’re going to put in place a lot of workforce reform, basically along the lines of what Clinton did in the early 90s. And I think our GDP can be in a situation where it grows by four or five percent, cutting government spending so we actually have a balanced budget to start paying off our deficit,” he said, explaining that all of that is possible by the end of Trump’s administration.

If it is done, Moreno continued, Trump will “go down as the most transformational presidents in American history.”

“That’s what voters expected. That’s what they’re getting. And by the way, one of the things that’s not talked about at all anymore is the fact that we have a total secure border. We have operational control of the U.S. – Mexico border. We haven’t had that in years, thanks to Joe Biden. 95 percent drop the border crossings. We should be talking about that in everything that we do,” Moreno added.

