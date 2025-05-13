Exclusive — Ed Martin: ‘Trump Wanted Me To Do the Job; Thom Tillis Blocked It’ over the J6 Hoax

Establishment Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) told Ed Martin that he would let him move through committee, only to change his mind soon after, Martin said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, explaining that Tillis will have to “bear that responsibility” moving forward.

“I respected the process that I was supposed to do go: through the Senate. I was surprised that Thom Tillis would say publicly he would back me for any position in the country but DC, you know, that’s what he said. I don’t understand that. When I met with him, it was 90 minutes. He clearly has a problem with January 6,” Martin, who was blocked by Tillis to serve as U.S. Attorney (USA) for the District of Columbia, said.

He explained that Tillis is someone who “bought into what I call the J6 hoax.”

“The J6 hoax is when you believe all the media and all of Liz Cheney’s lies about an insurrection instead of recognizing there was some, you know, rioting going on. And when you hit a cop, you should be held accountable. But when you have this massive lie spread, and then offices like mine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC, my predecessor, he targeted American citizens. He put them in jail for years,” Martin said.

“And it turns out the charge was a lie… So people three years plus in jail, but Senator Tillis believes the lie of January 6, the January 6 hoax. So that’s what he says the issue was,” he said, explaining that he had the votes on the floor of the Senate if the establishment senator would have let it out of committee.

“President Trump wanted me to do the job; Thom Tillis blocked it. I think that’s he has to bear that responsibility. And then what I would say is I think there’s some people in the Senate and in the powerful corridors that didn’t want someone like me who would continue to push against corruption,” he said, adding that the joke is on them in the end, because Jeanine Pirro “cares less about what people think of her than I do.”

In the end, Martin said voters see what Tillis did, as he actually told him to his face that he would allow the nomination to go forward.

“We met. At the end of the meeting, he said, basically, I’m going to let you go forward. We’ll see where it goes. You don’t have my vote yet, but I’m going to let it go forward, and then somehow, in the next couple hours, he changed his mind. And that kind of, to me, that was disrespectful to President Trump,” Martin, who now has a powerful new role within the Department of Justice, added.

