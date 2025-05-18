Exclusive — Former ME Gov. Paul LePage: Democrats Want Americans in ‘Economic Shackles’

Democrats want to keep American taxpayers in “economic shackles,” former Maine Gov. Paul LePage — who is vying for Democrat Jared Golden’s (D-ME) seat in Maine’s Second Congressional District — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

LePage and host Matthew Boyle discussed the major political realignment in America and the former governor’s history in politics, listing out some of the reforms he made when he was at the helm.

“Well, you know, my whole thing is about representing those who pay the taxes. They’re the boss,” he said, discussing his philosophy and giving an example of one of the moves me made in having pictures on EBT cards.

“That was a move to affect the drug industry, because what was happening in our state is people would give their EBT cards to the drug dealers, and they would get their drugs, and when their card was loaded, you know, at the beginning of the month, the money would be gone between 2 and 4 a.m. in the morning. And I come to the conclusion that very few mothers are buying baby formula two to four o’clock in the morning. So we decided put pictures on the EBT cards, and from October 2015 until I left the governorship, we didn’t see any more EBT cards in drug busts,” he said, listing that example and pointing to the broader picture of the issues in Washington.

“We can affect these, these issues. We can we work at it. I want to go to Washington, and one of the things I think that I tried to do in Maine — which I failed because of the Democrats — is to put a tiered system in our welfare program,” LePage explained.

LISTEN:

“In other words, so many people, you want to give them a 25 cent increase in pay, and they can’t take it because they’ll lose all their benefit. I want to put a tiered system in so they can work their way out of poverty. And by having a tiered system, you know, you take 20 percent, they get $1. You take 20 cents off their benefits, and you keep doing that five times in their middle income, they get out of poverty. But for some reason it’s all or nothing with Democrats,” he surmised, as Boyle agreed that it seems like the Democrats enjoy having an underclass.

“I call it economic shackles,” LePage added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.