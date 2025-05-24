Exclusive — Tommy Pigott: ‘America First Does Not Mean America Alone’

“America first does not mean America alone,” Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at Department of State explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle pointed out during the conversation that there has been a misconception at times that America first is an isolationist position. Pigott agreed that is fundamentally not true.

“America first does not mean America alone,” he said. “I think you really summarized it well in the sense that having a strong America means that, first, it benefits our interests, but it benefits our friends and allies.”

“It allows us to pursue issues that we think are important to pursue. I mean, that’s a hallmark of this administration. So America first also lets us identify those common interests much more clearly. Let’s say where do we have those interests in common — it lets us be very clear-eyed about saying we want to pursue this because we have an interest in XYZ issue, and let’s find ways that we can collaborate on that,” he explained.

“And I think combining that with a president who’s the best deal maker we ever had as president, and then also the fact that he is so honest,” Pigott said. “He is not afraid to have these conversations.”

Pigott added that Trump is “not afraid to meet with people in the pursuit of peace, and he’s also not afraid to call out people that need to be called out.”

“He’s not afraid to have those facts there and really discuss those facts and discuss it openly and transparently for, of course, the American people to see, but also for the world to see,” he said, surmising that such action is exactly what the American people want to see and one of the reasons they admire Trump and voted for him in the last presidential election — because of “his ability to express these views honestly and bluntly, but then to pursue that America first agenda, that, of course, benefits the United States, but in the process, leads to a safer world.”

“And that’s been shown out through history. When America is stronger, the world is safer. And the way that you make America stronger to put America first,” he concluded.

