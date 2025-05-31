Americans are “tired” of the “fake platform” of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), businessman Mark Lynch, who is challenging Graham in the upcoming primary, said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Speaking of recent polling showing Graham vulnerable in the primary in his home state of South Carolina, Lynch said “most good, true conservative Republicans probably could have written the data.”

Americans are “tired of Lindsey and the fake platform he runs on, and he’s just a comedian,” Lynch said.

“He’s going to be a Republican now, a conservative Republican now, and he’s raving about the endorsement that he got,” he said, speaking of the endorsement Graham received from President Donald Trump.

“But we all know that Trump needs some things out of Lindsay. However, Lindsey still is resisting Trump and fighting him at every turn. That’s why, you know, the majority of the country says we won’t vote for Lindsey again,” he said. “We love President Trump, but that endorsement won’t save him this time.”

“We’re done,” he made clear.

Speaking of Trump’s endorsement of Graham, Lynch said Americans “don’t have to understand everything Trump does.”

“He’s a winner. He’s a smart businessman, and he’s doing great things, and we love everything he’s doing. And I know, as a businessman myself, like Trump is, if we have employees that are defiant and disregarding everything we’re asking them to do, and resisting and fighting against them, that you know, we have to find new employees,” the GOP challenger said.

That, Lynch continued, is why he is running — to do something about establishment Republicans in Congress destroying the America First MAGA agenda.

When asked how he can overcome Trump’s endorsement of Graham, Lynch said the endorsement from We the People is “so much heavier.”

“It just hits the scale the other direction. And when that endorsement came out, the majority of the pulse in America, all over the country, everywhere we could see it — in social media, TV, newspapers, radio interviews, everywhere — was that we love President Trump, but this endorsement will not save him,” Lynch said.

“We’re done with Lindsey, because people have — they have the freedom to make a decision on their own,” he added.

