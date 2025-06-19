The Supreme Court victory for conservatives in Tennessee, as the high court upheld the state’s law banning sex changes for minors, holds massive implications, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Tennessee’s Senate Bill 1 does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. When asked what the implications are for this ruling, Skrmetti said it will help states with similar laws on the books to survive similar legal challenges and protect children.

“So, I mean, the number one thing is about half the states have similar laws,” he said. “All those laws are now going to survive constitutional challenges based on equal protection. No problem. That’s a done deal.”

“I think the bigger thing might be just shining a light on the practices involved here and on the science,” he continued, noting that there has been an effort to “suppress research.”

“If you look at what WPATH [World Professional Association for Transgender Health], the leading transgender health group — what they’ve done, they’ve been killing studies that show that this is bad for kids. They’ve been tinkering with how research is written up in a way that’s explicitly designed to further their ideological agenda,” he said, explaining that this ruling largely “pops the bubble.”

“We got a great legal win. The constitution is not being twisted to advance an ideological cause that no American ever voted for. The judiciary is recognizing that we are a self-governing people, and that where the Constitution doesn’t speak clearly means the people make the decisions tthrough their elected representatives,” Skrmetti continued, adding, “But the — you know, Justice Thomas’s concurrence about the expert class — that really speaks to the heart of this.”

He said that people have been “led astray by people who claim to speak for the science” but in reality are manipulating data to advance their own ideological agenda — and in this case, an ideological agenda that directly affects the nation’s children.

