America continues to tally up win after win with President Donald Trump at the helm, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

When asked how the forthcoming passage of the “big, beautiful bill” fits into the greater picture of what is going on in America under Trump’s leadership, Mullin asked, “Is anybody in this country tired of winning?”

“Because that’s what this is, what winning looks like when you have a president that knows how to lead. He knows the economy; he knows what needs to be done. He knows what peace through strength is, and he knows how to use it,” Mullin began.

“He knows how to use deterrence. He knows how to get the respect of leaders around the world,” the senator said, noting that this is a restoration of what was lost over the previous four years under the leadership — or lack thereof — of former President Joe Biden.

“The world was needing someone to lead peace through strength. If the United States isn’t out there, who is going to be out there? When the United States isn’t leading from the front, it creates a vacuum where everybody else tries to lead, and they lead from a different perspective,” he said. “We lead from a perspective of peace. They lead from a perspective of conquering.”

“We, with the United States, we’re not trying to conquer anybody. We’re not trying to take over your country. What we’re trying to do is stabilize and bring peace throughout the region. That’s what President Trump has talked about,” he said, touting Trump’s successful strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites.

“And even with a successful, complete success, of taking out … the nuclear ability of Iran, even though the Democrats can’t accept success — which kind of blows my mind — even with that, you had the Democrats having a hard time understanding that this was a successful day,” Mullin lamented.

“We eliminated a rogue regime that was a number one sponsor of terror around the world from getting a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that every president since Bill Clinton has talked about that.

“Trump was the first one that had the backbone to actually do it and not just do it, but annihilate it and end a 12-day war. And guess what? Immediately have a cease fire and peace talks with Israel and Iran. Did anybody think that would ever take place?” he asked, telling listeners that he has had ambassadors from all over the Middle East come to him and praise the fact that Trump was able to take out the nuclear capabilities of Iran.

“No one in that region wanted that — wanted Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” he said, pointing out that despite the success, leftists still cannot give Trump credit for what he was able to accomplish.

“He’s restoring peace and at the same time negotiating one big, beautiful bill, at the same time going around and meeting with world leaders and negotiating trade deals and getting tariffs under control. At the same time meeting with businesses and influencing them to invest inside the United States,” Mullin continued.

LISTEN:

The senator also said he spoke to Trump Friday night, and the president guessed that it was his thousandth phone call of the day.

“I don’t know when the guy sleeps. And he says, I think you’re my one-thousandth call today. He said, I’ve had 1,000 –literally 1,000 — calls today. And he looked at his phone, he’s like, ‘No, my team just sent me a note. I’ve had 246 calls just this afternoon,’ he said, ‘So maybe I’m over 1,000.’ He was laughing about it. But that’s how busy [he] is,” Mullin said, admiring Trump’s ability to do that and lead the country and “continue to win.”

“I mean, it’s remarkable — remarkable,” Mullin said. “He impresses me every day I’m around.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.