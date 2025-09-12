Exclusive — Sen. Tommy Tuberville: We Should Build More Prisons

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) supports building more prisons, he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing what politicians can do to reduce crime across the U.S. in light of the tragic murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina.

“It’s not just in blue states or blue cities. It’s red states with blue mayors, to be honest, if you go back and look at the stats, this is what’s happening. Nobody wants to have rule of law,” Tuberville, who is vying to become the next governor of Alabama, said.

“I don’t know where the money goes. They don’t use it for law enforcement. Defund the police — stupidest thing ever in the history of our country that was even talked about. But no [as] governor of Alabama, I will immediately, immediately go to each city, blue or red mayor, it doesn’t make any difference. What do you need? … Tell me about your judges. Are they putting people in jail? Are they turning loose? You know? Do you need more police cars? Do you need more policemen? Do you need more training? … We’re calling out the Feds, of the National Guards coming out, and we’re going to take control,” he vowed.

“If you do not have safe neighborhoods, you have nothing. I mean, that’s what this country is about. Number one is freedom, being able to do what you want. … We can control it. Well control your damn city. … That little girl getting killed other night on that on that train, absolutely disastrous,” he continued, explaining that there must be an overhaul.

“You’ve got to have a mandatory sentence after the first time. If somebody goes in the second time — now I’m not talking about speeding or shoplifting something like that, but I’m talking about some kind of sexual crime, some something higher than a misdemeanor,” he said, adding, “When it comes to stealing or some kind of juvenile offense, you’ve got to try to help them.”

“And again, we’re building two prisons right now in Alabama. People hate to build prisons. They hate to build because the taxpayer says that you’re wasting our tax money. But it’s got to be done. And when I’ve told the people of Alabama this list and we’re building two new ones, if I got to build two more, we’ll build them because we’re going to fill them up,” he said.

“We’re not going to allow lawlessness on the streets. It’s not going to happen, and you can’t, we got to put a foot down sooner or later, and it better be sooner than later, because we are losing control. We’re losing police right and left. Would you do it? Would you get out there with a badge on your chest and a uniform on knowing that these crazy — they’re out there? It’s absolutely insane what’s going on,” he added.

LISTEN:

