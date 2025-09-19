Exclusive — Rep. Mark Harris on Spiritual Battle in America: Demonic Oppression Is Real

There is a very real spiritual battle going on in America, Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) — who served as the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Charlotte — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater mentioned that he has been speaking about the spiritual aspect of these things for a long time, but it seems to be finally hitting mainstream discussions, particularly following the wave of violence in the country — from the murder of Iryna Zarutska to the political assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“It’s like, oh yeah, welcome to the party. I love it. Like, let’s do this, right? … The left blames guns. A lot of people on the right for a while [were] like, no, it’s not the guns. It’s mental illness. It’s the brain,” Slater said, explaining that people are now talking more about the soul and the spiritual aspect of it.

“And when you have someone who’s so lost for so long, ripe for the picking for Satan. … What do we do now with this being part of the conversation? Demonic activity, congressman,” Slater posed.

“Yeah, listen, this is demonic,” Harris said. “I mean, there’s no question in my mind. And when I look at the fact that, I think you have to recognize that there is demonic possession, but there’s also demonic oppression.”

“The bottom line is that there are activities that we do and steps that we take that open the door for demonic activity and for demonic oppression,” he said, pointing to drug abuse, for example.

“And there’s no question in my mind that oftentimes that that’s what gets things started. And yes, it does affect the brain and everything else over time,” he said of opening the door to dark spiritual forces.

“That’s the reason I think we’ve got to get back in this country to recognizing a mental illness for what it is. And I’ve said a long time that when we start trying to affirm mental illness rather than treat it, that’s when people get hurt,” he continued, explaining that leftists are hurting people and essentially contributing to this deeper problem by affirming things that should not be affirmed.

“Some board gets together and decides, no, that’s not a mental illness anymore. And we need to affirm that behavior and affirm that activity that is completely contrary to, you know, what the Bible says, and really contrary to what is natural law and human law,” Harris said. “I mean, we’ve just got to open our eyes man and recognize the realities that are happening around us.”

