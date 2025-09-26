Exclusive — Dr. Ben Carson: Trump Told Me God Gives Him the Energy to Keep Going

President Donald Trump told Dr. Ben Carson that “God” has given him the energy to keep going at his age, Carson — the Agriculture Department’s national adviser for nutrition, health and housing — revealed during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater mentioned the massive spiritual shift that has taken place in the top echelons of government, as Carson was viewed as one of the few fundamentalist Christian politicians when he ran for president in 2016.

“Well, it is very nice to see,” Carson said, responding to a remark that it seems many others in the administration have finally caught up.

“I mean, even you look at the difference in President Trump since the Butler incident,” Carson observed, noting that Trump cannot be controlled, which he attributes to a newfound faith.

“And that’s largely because I think his faith has increased. I asked him several months ago. I said, ‘You’re 79 years old’ — at that time, he was 78 — I said, ‘You’re 78 years old. Most people that age are kind of settling back in the rocking chair, and you’re going like crazy all day and all night. Where are you getting all this energy from?'”

“And he said, ‘God,'” Carson revealed. “I don’t think he would have said that a year or two ago.”

Carson said this conversation occurred in the transition office after Trump won the election.

“We were at Mar-a-Lago, and just he and I were talking,” he said.

“And you said, ‘Where do you get all this energy from,’ and he said, ‘God,'” Slater asked again.

“He said, ‘God.’ And you can see it,” Carson replied, noting that this can be seen in many of the president’s actions as of late.

“He’s been very supportive of religious liberty and is very much interested in the attacks on Christians in particular and has been incredibly supportive of that community,” he said, adding that he believes this is a “revival at all levels, from the top to the bottom.”

“And I think you’re going to see it increase,” he predicted.

