Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “is going to own” the potential government shutdown, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said during an appearance Monday on Breitbart News Daily.

Johnson explained that Republicans are presenting a truly clean continuing resolution (CR) and that Democrats are threatening to shut down the government over “COVID-era giveaways,” despite the fact that COVID was five years ago.

“There is not a single partisan poison pill. There’s nothing that would trip anybody up,” Johnson said. “We’re just going to hit pause for six weeks so that we can negotiate while the government is open rather than negotiate while the government is closed. Apparently, that is asking too much of Chuck Schumer,” he said, making the case that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will own this shutdown totally if it happens.

“I mean, that’s gonna be the stupidest shutdown, and Chuck Schumer is going to own this thing, lock, stock, and barrel,” he said before explaining why Americans should know that Schumer is at fault here.

“It’s hard to get there when Chuck Schumer refuses to negotiate in good faith. I should mention why Chuck Schumer? I mean, some of your listeners are saying, ‘Well, wait a second, Dusty. Republicans have the House. Republicans have the Senate. Republicans have the White House. Why can’t you guys just do this yourself?'” he said, posing the question.

“It takes 60 votes in the Senate to fund government, and Republicans only have 53 senators,” he said.

“So you need seven — seven Democrats and Chuck Schumer,” host Mike Slater remarked. “How can Chuck Schumer still have them on lockdown? What’s up? How is that possible?”

“Well, so some of your listeners probably remember that in March, we ran this play. We wanted a CR for the rest of the year. We Republicans passed it out of the House. It was good. It was flat funding. It was clean. And so, for those of us who want a whole line on spending, it was like a near perfect case scenario. The Democrats said they weren’t going to do it, weren’t going to do it, weren’t going to do it. We shoved it over to the Senate. Leverage built, pressure built, and finally, maybe ten Democrats went along with us in the Senate and agreed with it,” he said. “It blew up Chuck Schumer’s political world.”

He explained that the angry, liberal left thought Schumer did not fight hard enough, so “the one thing that he doesn’t want to do this time is roll over.”

Johnson acknowledged that there have been times the fault has been on Republicans for government shutdowns, but this is not the case here.

“This is an instance, though, where it is Chuck Schumer saying we’re going to shut it down. And we’ve just got to make sure that the American people realize that this is a different shutdown,” he said. “This one is manufactured by Chuck Schumer.”

