Exclusive — Nate Morris on Charlie Kirk Launching His Campaign: ‘Fight Between Trump and Mitch McConnell in KY’

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk believed it was essential to get Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) candidates out of the race in Kentucky, which is why he kicked off Nate Morris’s campaign for Senate, Morris discussed during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that McConnell wants to continue to influence the Senate from the nursing home.

“One of the great honors of my life is getting to run for the U.S. Senate, and hopefully — God willing — to be elected here and to go serve the great people of Kentucky in our country,” Morris said.

He said he got to know Charlie through this process and said Kirk knew how important this race is.

“He knew the stranglehold that Mitch McConnell has had on Kentucky, and he knew that he was trying to jam his protege… McConnell 2.0 to secure his legacy so he can still play politics when he is in the nursing home and still control the people that are in the United States Senate,” Morris revealed. “Charlie knew all this. He knew McConnell’s games as well as anyone.”

“And most importantly, he knew how much he stabbed President Trump in the back over and over again, whether it be blaming him for January 6… You know, Mitch brags about all the power that he has up in Washington. He did nothing to protect our president. And I think Charlie saw all this, and he looked at me and he said, ‘You know, if you get into this race, Nate,’ he said, ‘I’m going to personally come to Kentucky, and I’m going to kick this thing off. This is how important this is. Everybody needs to understand in the MAGA movement that this is a fight between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, and we must get you elected,'” he said, recalling what Kirk told him.

“And that’s how important it was to Charlie. He did this… And before we went on stage, he did a gut check with me. He said, ‘You’re all in.’ He said, ‘I know you’re never going to turn your back. You’re going to fight for these conservative principles.’ And I said, ‘Charlie, I’m not going to let you down. I’m not going to let you down.’ And that’s why he went all in on this race and the moratorium that we’ve called for in our campaign. It animated Charlie. He got Charlie so excited,” Morris continued.

Morris also called out his opponent Andy Barr, for pretending to be a MAGA populist, when that is anything but the case.

“He is an old school, RINO Republican, country club, silver spoon guy that goes into the boardroom and says, ‘Guys, congratulations, you get all the cheap labor you want, because I’m flooding the country with these illegals. So you can get cheap work, and you can pay 50 cents on the dollar for your labor.’ That’s who this guy is,” he continued.

“That’s why he was caught on tape saying what he said, and caught on tape calling me a nativist, because that’s who he is. And I think the people of Kentucky, that’s disqualifying to them when you have been flooded with these illegals. Our hospitals, our schools, are overrun with these illegals. And most importantly, we see this government shutdown, Matt, this is all about the Democrats and RINOs like Andy Barr that want to give benefits to illegals,” Morris added.

