Republicans can win the midterms by focusing on President Donald Trump’s successes, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

President Donald Trump, Gruters began, will play a key role in the midterm elections, and not only by campaigning. Republicans must lean into his success.

“The President is trying to get the message out. I think it’s largely a communication issue in terms of every all the great things that he’s done for America already,” Gruters said, pointing to some of these realities and zeroing in on the affordability issue.

“In the first 10 months, he’s delivered more than most presidents can deliver in eight years. And he’s been focused – laser focused – on the economy since day one. You know, it takes a while to turn around the disaster that Biden left the country in with – Bidenflation, high prices,” the chairman said.

“But we’re seeing the results of, you know, a concentrated effort of the President, you know. And I think gas prices are down $2 a gallon from the high. Mortgage prices are down. Egg prices are down to 60 percent – on and on and on,” Gruters said, listing a few examples.

“And he’s not done. He’s going to go champion, you know, affordability and his policies, and he’s going to try to bring it directly to the American people. And you’re right. I’ve talked to the President numerous times about campaigning and what we’re going to do and what the plans are for the midterms,” he said.

Ultimately, Gruters said the mission is to win the midterms, which can be an uphill battle for the party in power.

“What’s interesting is the party in power always gets crushed in the midterms. It’s not a secret. There’s no sugar coating it. It’s a pending, looming disaster heading our way. And the question is is, how can we reverse that trend? Well, we reverse it by focusing on the President and his policies and all the good that he’s done, and if we do that, we’ll win,” he predicted.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.