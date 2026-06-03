Maine Democrat Graham Platner, a Senate hopeful engrossed in controversy after controversy, is “not what he portrays himself to be,” Maine congressional hopeful Paul LePage (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The former governor briefly spoke about the Senate race in the Pine Tree State and said Platner is not who he is presenting himself to be.

“What people don’t realize, Graham Platner is very wealthy,” LePage said. “He went to private schools. He — I mean, he is really not what he portrays himself to be. I mean, he’s an oyster farmer. He’s only got one client, and that’s his mother.”

When pressed on that remark — that Platner’s only client is his mother — LePage explained that Platner only supplies oysters for his mother’s restaurant.

“I mean, he supplies the oysters to his mother’s little restaurant. I mean, this guy went to private schools in Connecticut. He went to — I believe, I’m not sure — but I think he went to a very prestigious university,” he said, emphasizing that Platner is not a blue-collar man.

“He’s an elitist who just has gone off the grid,” LePage said. “That’s it. And it’s gonna catch up to him.”

Host Mike Slater pointed out that Platner went to Hotchkiss School, a private boarding school in Connecticut.

“$75,000 a year, right?” Slater asked, when discussing the cost of the elite high school.

“And he wasn’t on scholarships, so in fact he didn’t ever finish. … I think, was asked to leave,” LePage added, noting how different Platner’s background is to the young people he has engaged with on the campaign trail.

“They’re all going to community colleges and technical schools, and they’re working hard,” he said. “I mean, one young man is working with his dad, you know, in a blue-collar environment.”

“And it was just hard-working Mainers, that’s all. They’re really, you know, we talk about Graham Platner, but I tell you, the guy in New Jersey scares me more than Platner. I don’t think Platner makes it, but the guy in New Jersey might make it. He’s scary,” LePage said, referring to Adam Hamawy, who previously volunteered with an al-Qaeda-linked group.

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