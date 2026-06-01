Maine’s frontrunning Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham ‘Nazi Tattoo’ Platner is a man only a Democrat and the corporate media could love. Why? Because he’s a Democrat, and if you say you’re a Democrat, you can be and do anything you want, and Democrats will stand by you. The corporate media will also stand by you.

Look at this guy… Here we are living in a world where the same media that destroyed a rodeo clown who wore an Obama mask is okay with this. Yes, the same media that spent months vilifying the GOP and then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney for something dumb U.S. Senate candidate Todd Akin said about abortion is now okay with this.

Honestly, if video is ever discovered of Platner having sex with a kangaroo, CNN will describe him as an animal lover.

Do here are the 14 known (as of now) scandalous things Platener has done:

Wore a Nazi SS (Death’s Head) tattoo for 18 years Has account on the alleged predator sex-site Kik (he’s married) Explicit sexts with half-dozen women in 2023 (he’s married) Disparaged all black people as a population that doesn’t tip Blamed sexual assault victims for being sexually assaulted Smeared rural Maine population as racist Anti-gay posts on Reddit Promoted an alleged Holocaust denier on social media Bragged about masturbating in public porta-potties Mocked Purple Heart recipient as a “Dumb motherfucker didn’t deserve to live” Encouraged military contractors to “bang hookers in Thailand” Called the Virgin Mary a “skank” DUI Appeared on antisemite’s podcast who says the Jews killed Kennedy

Democrats sure got it good.

Democrats and the media are throwing away every ounce of residual moral authority they might have had to defeat who…? U.S. Senator Susan Collins, who is one of the most liberal Republicans in the Senate.

Democrats could’ve gone with sitting Gov. Janet Mills, but they rallied around Mr. Nazi Tattoo instead, which forced Mills out of the race.

Republicans claim the oppo-research on Platner they have yet to release is so devastating that he’ll be forced to leave the race and the state.

Here’s what we should all hope happens…

Platner secures the nomination on June 9, but then new scandals make him unelectable, so he’s then forced out of the race by Democrats and replaced by someone no Maine Democrat voted for. How great would it be to see the pro-democracy Democrats pull their second Kamala in two years — dump the guy everyone voted for and replace him with someone no one voted for?