Montana did not let rogue Democrat-led cities circumvent the state’s law outlawing sanctuary cities, and even though it is a northern border state, it still has a “southern border problem,” Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Gianforte, who is the leader of the Republican Governors Association, walked through what he did in his state on the issue of illegal immigration, offering an example for other red states facing similar opposition.

“I signed a law that said no sanctuary cities, and we had a couple of rogue communities that didn’t want to follow the law,” he said.

Instead of letting it go, the governor “went shoulder to shoulder with our Attorney General and said you might want to reconsider this, because you need to work with law enforcement.”

“And fortunately, it was our capital city of Helena, which happens to be a blue city. They had passed a resolution saying we’re not going to work with ICE,” he said, explaining that his office sent them a “kind letter” warning that they were violating the law. With that, the blue city ultimately rescinded the resolution.

“So, we work with our federal law enforcement partners, and although Montana’s a northern border state, we’ve seen the effect of the Biden open border policy with drugs flooding into our communities,” the governor said, revealing that authorities in his state have arrested “cartel members on our Indian reservations and in Bozeman, Montana.”

Even though they are on the northern border, Montana still has a “southern border problem,” Gianforte said.

“Our drugs that we’re seeing — whether it’s fentanyl or cocaine — it’s coming from Mexico,” he revealed. “We got rid of the Montana meth, now we have Mexican meth, and it’s gotten better, but we need to continue to work to get these criminals off the street,” he said, explaining that northern border security is not much of a problem compared to the continuing impacts of the southern border.

“Montana has the largest border with Canada of any state, and but there aren’t that many crossings, and it’s pretty rural. I won’t say there’s no issues, but most of the drugs we’re seeing coming into Montana are coming up I-15 from Mexico,” he added.

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