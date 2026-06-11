Coons: I Have Real Concerns About Platner’s Nazi Affiliated Tattoo

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said he had concerns with Maine U.S. Senate Democrat nominee Graham Platner’s Nazi-affiliated tattoo.

Coons said, “I’ve got my own reelection campaign to focus on. And I have lots of current colleagues who I am helping and supporting. Whether it’s Sherrod Brown who is seeking to return, to his seat or others like Mark Warner, who I am campaigning with and supporting. I know Susan Collins. I’ve worked with her, and I understand and respect why the voters of Maine, have chosen someone who is an outspoken, forceful, progressive, someone who is a combat veteran, and brings a new direction, for the state of Maine, if he were to be elected. But I’ve had real concerns about his tattoo, and his story about, what he thought or didn’t think about this Nazi affiliated tattoo, and some of the allegations about his personal conduct. At the end of the day, I think the voters of Maine, made it pretty clear that they wanted national Democrats to stay out of their primary and make up their own minds.”

He added, “They pushed back on Janet Mills, I think because Democrats in Maine perceived her as having been supported by the National Democratic Party. So I think I should stay out of Maine politics and focus on my own state and my own region.”

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