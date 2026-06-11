Moulton: DNI Pick Clayton Is Suspicious Because He Criticized Leak of Trump’s Tax Returns that Was Trying to Expose Fraud

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) discussed DNI nominee Jay Clayton and said that the release of Trump’s tax returns that Clayton criticized “embarrassed the president because the president is trying to hide tax fraud from the American people. It wouldn’t be embarrassing to release his tax returns if they were legal.”

Moulton said, “I’ve seen bipartisan comments about Jay Clark Clayton having bipartisan respect, but that was a few years ago. And, most recently, he has spread this propaganda from MAGA Republicans that the California elections are rigged, as the president has said, with absolutely zero evidence.”

He continued, “He’s even defended Trump’s anti-weaponization slush fund by trying to say that it was shameful that the government released Trump’s tax returns. Well, first of all, it wasn’t the government, it was a contractor. And it embarrassed the president because the president is trying to hide tax fraud from the American people. It wouldn’t be embarrassing to release his tax returns if they were legal. So, the fact that Jay Clayton is now just defending these bogus claims, it calls into question whether he can be trusted to tell us the truth about intelligence.”

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