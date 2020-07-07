The Laugh Factory will unveil a 148-foot-long mural as a tribute to Black Lives Matter on Tuesday in Hollywood, California.

“The mural is across the street from the comedy club and is believed to be the largest mural in the country dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement,” according to ABC 7.

The report continued:

The unveiling comes on the same day as #BlackoutDay2020. Organizers of the economic protest ask Black Americans not to spend any money, and those who have to buy are encouraged to buy from Black-owned businesses. The mural will be officially unveiled at 1 p.m. at 8001 Sunset Blvd.

Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said the mural was “an important avenue for Black artists to present societal challenges in a public and impactful way through the lens of their experiences.”

The artwork was commissioned by the comedy club and Los Angeles Fourth District Councilman David Ryu, and painted by artists Alexandra Allie Belisle, Amanda Ferrell Hale, Noah Humes, PeQue Brown and Shplinton, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The Laugh Factory has been a gathering place for thousands of people during numerous Black Lives Matter and Black Women Lead events for the past two months, the company said.

Monday, the club tweeted an announcement inviting people to the unveiling:

Join us tomorrow 7/7 at 1 pm as @TheLaughFactory dedicates a 148 foot mural dedicated to the lives lost due to police brutality. 1 pm at the corner of Sunset Blvd & Laurel, Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/8a2VU8Ogdp — The Laugh Factory (@TheLaughFactory) July 7, 2020

The mural featured protesters holding pictures of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the ABC report noted.

In downtown San Jose, nonprofit group Local Color SJ recently helped Bay Area artists turn boarded up storefronts into Black Lives Matter murals for a project called Rise SJ, according to ABC 13.

In a tweet June 23, the nonprofit shared a photo of one of the temporary murals:

Over the last several weeks, our team had the honor to reconnect with the arts community by contributing Art as an outlet for social justice, alongside the devoted and hard working Black Lives Matter organizations and advocates. As a united society, we all play a role in progress pic.twitter.com/py1X0rjoi7 — Local Color SJ (@LocalColorSJ) June 23, 2020

“The goal of Rise SJ is to stand in solidarity with local artists, businesses and community volunteers to utilize art and Local Color’s resources in the call to dismantle systemic racism felt at home and throughout our country,” the group’s Founder and Executive Director Erin Salazar said.