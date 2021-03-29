Social Justice Activist Charged with Anti-Asian Hate Crime in Seattle

A man reported to be a “Democrat Party supporter” and a “Black Lives Matter activist” is now charged with a anti-Asian hate crime following his alleged targeting of multiple Asian victims in the past month.

King County prosecutors in Seattle, Washington, charged Christopher Allen Hammer, 51, with a felony hate crime for his alleged targeting of Asian victims — one as young as five, Post Millennial journalists Andy Ngo and Mia Cathell reported. The charges surround Hammer’s alleged use of racial slurs against Asian victims in at least two incidents in March.

One victim, Pamela Cole, said (in a Facebook post) Hammer stopped his car beside hers and screamed, “F*ck you, you Asian bitch, f*ck you!”

Cole’s account of the March 16 incident continued:

Then, the next thing I know he pulls into the Speed-E-Mart parking lot, jumped out of his car and came charging at me. When he reached the middle of the street in front of my window he started punching his fist together and telling me to, “Get out, get out!” The kids and I were in utter shock and confusion cause we just couldn’t understand why he was targeting us especially since we hadn’t had any interactions with the man. Thank GOD the light finally changed and I was able to drive off but not before he started throwing things at us as he continued to watch me drive off… watching where we were heading.

Three days later, Hammer reportedly cut off two Asian women in traffic near a supermarket. He allegedly got out of his car and threw an object at them.

Seattle Police Department officials reported they arrested Hammer after the Asian women filed complaints that included photographs of the suspect. The department’s Bias Crimes unit identified the suspect as Hammer, a Georgetown resident, and arrested him on March 25. King County prosecutors charged Hammer with bias crimes. Other similar incidents in South Seattle are currently under investigation, police officials stated.

The Post Millennial reports Hammer has been a “staunch BLM and racial-justice activist” in the Seattle area. Last year, he reportedly participated in the CHAZ autonomous zone where BLM and Antifa seized blocks of city property. He allegedly posted videos of himself in the zone while holding anti-Trump and anti-police signs. The Post Millennial links to an archive of an ominous tweet where Hammer tweeted “Sleep Good Tonight Rand Paul” during the second Trump impeachment. The tweet includes a knife and smiley emoji.

He also reportedly posted positive messages supporting President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

