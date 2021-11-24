Heaven Hill Brands, a large company behind several well-known spirits, went full woke this week, expressing disappointment upon learning that some customers were using its Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey to celebrate the not guilty verdict of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

“We have been disheartened to learn that some individuals and businesses have been using our Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey brand to celebrate the Kyle Rittenhouse case verdict, despite the profound loss of life from those events,” Heaven Hill Brands said on social media this week, referencing Joseph Rosenbaum, a pedophile sex offender, and Anthony Huber, who pled guilty to charges of strangulation, suffocation, and domestic abuse; both men were fatally shot by Rittenhouse in self-defense.

“There is no link between our Rittenhouse Rye brand, which was started post-prohibition to commemorate Rittenhouse Square, and this case,” the company assured.

“It is our strongly held belief that in serious matters such as this, where lives were lost and people deeply affected, there is no cause for celebration, but instead deep reflection on how we can make the world a more peaceful and respectful place for all,” it added.

1/3 We have been disheartened to learn that some individuals and businesses have been using our Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey brand to celebrate the Kyle Rittenhouse case verdict, despite the profound loss of life from those events. — Heaven Hill Brands (@heavenhill) November 21, 2021

3/3 there is no cause for celebration, but instead deep reflection on how we can make the world a more peaceful and respectful place for all. — Heaven Hill Brands (@heavenhill) November 21, 2021

The statement did not appear to be well received by social media users, who criticized the company for getting involved.

“Why are you commenting on this? An innocent man was acquitted. That’s a good thing. Spare me your faux concern for those would be murderers,” one said.

“You will be happy to know then that I will not buy your Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey and I will be sure to tell everyone I know not to buy Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey… I prefer my whiskey not to come with a list of banned uses…” another chimed in.

“Maybe consider getting into the hard seltzer market if you’re that concerned with your image among the anti-self-defense crowd,” another suggested.

The jury delivered the not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment, on Friday.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday, Rittenhouse said he believed they came to the correct verdict because the case was not about him; rather, it was about the fundamental right of self-defense.

“I thought they came to the correct verdict because it wasn’t Kyle Rittenhouse on trial in Wisconsin — it was the right to self-defense on trial,” the 18-year-old said. “And if I was convicted… no one would ever be privileged to defend their life against attackers.”