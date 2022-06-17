The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor is set to hold a webinar titled “​​Equity in the Workplace – The Power of Trans Inclusion in the Workforce,” where attendees will hear from leftwing activists.

The Women’s Bureau of the Department of Labor, which is hosting the event, was created “to safeguard the interests of working women; to advocate for their equality and economic security for themselves and their families; and to promote quality work environments.”

The webinar will focus on topics such as creating “nurturing spaces for trans employees, pronoun usage, and implicit bias.” It will also discuss the “cycle of employment discrimination, unemployment, homelessness, violence, poverty and incarceration experienced by the transgender workforce.”

Attendees will hear from three different speakers, including Kiara St. James, who founded and is the executive director of the New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG). The organization hosted a series of events in early June, including one that took place on “international sex worker’s day” that discussed the decriminalization of prostitution in conjunction with a leftwing organization called Decriminalize Sex Work.

The advocacy group provides “culturally sensitive educational trainings to organizations, groups, and legislators” It also offers “organizational cultural sensitivity training” that serves individuals who consider themselves “transgender, gender non-conforming,” or “non-binary.”

Such trainings are offered to K-12 educational institutions, businesses, governments, and hospitals, and focus on themes such as “the role of bias,” “LGBTQI language and terminology,” “stages of cultural awareness,” “the difference between sexual orientation & gender identify/expression,”and “effective approaches in dismantling toxic culture in your organization.”

Additionally, NYTAG also trains leftist activists to develop “an effective advocacy campaign” and to “organize and build collaborative mobilization plans for gender-based legislation.” Marissa Miller, the founder of Trans Solutions Research and Resource Center will be addressing the attendees of the webinar as well.

Attendees will also hear from Zahara Bassett, a man attempting to become a woman, who is the founder and CEO of a leftwing organization called Life is Work. The organization seeks to “employ trans women of color,” and “uplift trans people of color through direct services, activism and advocacy.” Life is Work describes itself as “the first Black and Brown Trans-led social services and advocacy organization in the Midwest.”

Wendy Chun-Hoon, who was appointed by Biden, is the current director of the Women’s Bureau. Her biography explains that she has experience “building cross-movement organizing among paid leave advocates, communities of color, groups working for reproductive and disability justice, equality for LGBTQ individuals, and organized labor.”

