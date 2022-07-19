Brooklyn Public Library Advertises Pornographic Books to Teens

The Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) is holding a campaign that seeks to share controversial, sexually explicit books with teens.

The library’s campaign, called “Books Unbanned,” specifically seeks to give teens access to books that showcase pornographic material.

On the Books Unbanned page, the Brooklyn Public Library points out that “Most targeted books were for a teen audience and were by or about Black or LGBTQIA+ persons” but does not reference the sexually explicit and often graphic nature of many of the titles.

The Brooklyn Public Library does, however, admit that the books they want to show to minors are sexually explicit in an Instagram post. Of the nine books listed as the “most banned books in America,” seven of them feature sexual content, including graphic depictions of sexual encounters. The books are intended for teenagers.

In reference to a book titled Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, the post notes that it contains “sexually explicit imagery” as well as “inclusion of sexual exploration.” Even more jarring, Jonathan Evison’s Lawn Boy is not only sexually explicit, but features a sexual encounter between fourth graders. Other books on the list discuss masturbation. The same Instagram post invites teens to “join us on Zoom for our next Intellectual Freedom Teen Council Meeting.”

Even though the books contain sexually graphic and explicit content, the library intends to expose teens to these books through a number of different methods. The BPL encourages teens to report a challenge to the American Library Association or to contact the Intellectual Freedom Teen Council. The BPL also advertises that several of these controversial books are available at local libraries, and that digital copies are always available for BPL card holders.

Sexually explicit books like the one promoted by BPL have been featured in public and school libraries across the country. Independent Journalist Allison Royal revealed that the sexually explicit graphic novel, Flamer, by Mike Curato, has been found in public schools throughout the country. The book was found in at least 12 different public schools in the Nashville area alone.

📕Parents from different states have quietly reached out to me about a popular book offered in public schools – sometimes as young as elementary school. It's a graphic novel called "Flamer" that some parents say is just that – graphic. Full report: https://t.co/Fr2RHcRL1B — Allison Royal (@allisonroyaltv) July 8, 2022

The BPL also has copies of Sex is a Funny Word, which was written by Corey Silverberg, the founder of what was referred to as a “beginner’s sex store.” The Association of Children’s Librarians of Northern California has hosted Silverberg for a conversation on sex education for youth.

Breitbart News also previously revealed that the Brooklyn Public Library hosted a drag queen makeup tutorial intended for minors in partnership with a drag queen story hour performer.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com