Citizens for Sanity released a radio advertisement blasting the left’s “woke racism” in America’s schools, corporations, and public life.

The ad from Citizens for Sanity begins by noting, “President John F. Kennedy told us that citizens should enjoy the privileges of being an American without regard to race or color. But today, the radical woke left is injecting racism, bigotry, and discrimination throughout American life. A major airline now recruits pilots based on skin color, not flying ability.”

United Airlines recently announced that they “plan for 50% of the 5,000 pilots we train in the next decade to be women or people of color.”

“Major corporations are using explicit racial quotas in hiring, promotion, and bonuses,” the ad continues.

American Express is currently facing a lawsuit from a former employee who alleges that the financial company “unambiguously signaled to White employees that their race was an impediment to getting ahead in the company” and that “executives were given financial incentives … to decrease the percentage of White employees in their departments.”

“In Minnesota, a school district agreed to fire teachers not designated as minorities,” the ad also notes.

The Minneapolis Public School District recently adopted a contract with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers that enshrined anti-white discrimination as a practice. The agreement read, “If excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the district shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population.”

The ad from Citizens for Sanity goes on to criticize the presence of critical race theory (CRT) in the American education system, saying, “In schools across America, a new segregation has been introduced. Children are told they are either victims or oppressors based solely on the color of their skin, that our race is what defines us.”

“The vast majority of Americans — liberal, conservative, independent — know that racism under any banner is always wrong. Stop woke racism. Stop the far-left assault on equality. Stop the insanity,” the ad concludes.

Strategic consultant to Citizens for Sanity Ian Prior told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that “Some people are afraid to call out the left’s racism. We’re not. Citizens for Sanity is committed to defeating divisive woke bigotry and building a future of equality and unity.”

The organization says that its mission is “to return common sense to America, to highlight the importance of logic and reason, and to defeat “wokeism” and anti-critical thinking ideologies that have permeated every sector of our country and threaten the very freedoms that are foundational to the American Dream.”

