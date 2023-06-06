Boston Children’s Hospital Raises Progress Pride and Transgender Flags

Boston Children’s Hospital, which came under fire last year for its Center for Gender Surgery, proudly announced Saturday that it raised both the “progress” pride flag and the transgender flag in honor of “LGBTQ+ patients and staff” for what society has deemed “pride month.”

“Yesterday we gathered to raise the Pride flag to celebrate our diverse Boston Children’s family. We’re honoring our LGBTQ+ patients and staff — not just in June, but every day. Happy Pride Month!” the children’s hospital exclaimed, sharing several images on Instagram.

One picture shows the hospital raising the “progress” pride flag, which features extra colors for transgender individuals and minorities who also feel excluded, as well as the transgender flag underneath it.

The move comes months after the hospital came under fire for its Center for Gender Surgery, which at the time bragged of offering a “full suite of surgical options for transgender teens and young adults.” In response to the backlash, the hospital subtly removed videos detailing transgender procedures, one of which featured attending physician Frances Grimstad, MD, MS, Division of Gynecology, detailing a “gender-affirming” hysterectomy.

It also updated its website to say that genital surgeries were only performed on individuals 18 and older. That specification was not clear on the original webpage at the time of Breitbart News’s initial report.

Currently, the website states that children who are “at least 15” and have “documented and persistent gender dysphoria” can be eligible for breast augmentation surgery. Children can also undergo “chest reconstruction surgery as a gender affirmation procedure” if they are “eligible patients who have documented and persistent gender dysphoria and who are over age 18 (or over age 15 with parental consent),” per the hospital’s website.

The hospital states that eligible patients must be at least 18 years old for a metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, or vaginoplasty.

Further, Boston Children’s Hospital lists counseling, hormone therapy, and surgery as treatments for gender dysphoria.

“In children, puberty-blocking hormones can suppress the physical changes associated with puberty until they and their parents are ready to affirm their gender,” the hospital writes.

LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center

The hospital’s celebration of pride month coincides with President Joe Biden’s LGBTQQIAAP2S+ proclamation, in which he criticized states taking steps to protect children from mutilation in the name of “gender affirmation.”