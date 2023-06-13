Transgender Activist Defends Sexual Display at the White House: ‘Free the Nipple’

A biological man who believes he is a woman defended his sexual display at the White House after shaking his fake breasts topless along with other transgender activists, asserting that his actions were “legal” and adding that his critics are simply “affirming that I am a woman.”

Transgender model Rose Montoya has come under fire after attending the White House’s pride celebration event, showcasing his fake set of fake breasts along with transgender men — females who believe they are males — who were showing off their top surgery scars. Montoya, who met President Joe Biden at the event, covered his nipples as he and others shimmied for the camera.

However, Montoya defended his actions in a TikTok he posted after the event.

“It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community groomers, etc. And I would just like to say that first of all, going topless in Washington, DC, is legal,” Montoya said, making it clear that he “fully” supports the “free the nipple” movement.

“Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off? However, before coming out as trans, it was not,” he said, asserting that the outrage is simply “affirming that I am a woman.”

“All you’re doing is saying that trans women are women because, for some reason, people like to sexualize women’s bodies and say that they are inappropriate,” he continued, explaining that his “trans masculine friends” were “showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy.”

Montoya asserted that he wanted to join them and be “fully free” and “living his truth,” so he did.

“I wanted to join them, and because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, DC, I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe because I wanted to be fully free and myself. I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way,” he said.

“I was simply living in joy, living my truth, and existing in my body. Happy pride, free the nipple,” the transgender activist added.



According to the activist’s website, Montoya came out as gay in high school and later began performing in drag, leading to coming out as transgender in 2015. That led him to seek “gender-affirming hormone therapy.” One year later, he came out as bisexual, only to come out as “non-binary” in 2019. Rose has a video detailing the general timeline of his transition, showcasing clips of his surgeries, which include breast surgery as well as a procedure to “feminize” his chin and have his trachea shaved:

Notably, the Biden administration has been accused of disrespecting the American flag at this pride event as well, displaying the “progress pride” flag between two American flags.

“Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ [sic] incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) observed:

