A women’s ski festival that hosts an after-hours naked skiing event has opened registration to not only allow for biological females but for anyone who identifies as “femme.”

Boot Tan Fest is an annual trip to the Colorado slopes, with its third edition set for the weekend of March 30. Boasting of being “the world’s largest ski & snowboard festival” on their website, the event organizers have clarified that their nude ski party is open to “women and femme folks” alike.

“Femme,” defined by the Stonewall organization’s LGBTQ dictionary, is “a term used in LGBT culture to describe someone who expresses themselves in a typically feminine way.”

“There are other identities within the scope of femme, such as ‘low femme’, ‘high femme’, and ‘hard femme,'” the pro-transgenderism organization added.

The word can apply to men who identify as women.

Boot Tan Fest is set to take place at Sunlight Mountain, which will be open to non-attendees during the day and become private on Friday night for naked skiing.

“So during the day anyone – male, female, or neither – will be invited to join in on the skiing and snowboarding,” the Daily Mail reported, clarifying that official guests who are either women or identify as “femme” will be invited to take the ski lifts up the mountain before stripping down for the naked lap.

“It’s a normal ski day with your clothes on, and then it’s an after-hours thing,” Jenny Verrochi, the event’s founder, said. She noted that undressing is not required.

The festival aims to be a safe space for all, she said, adding that the goal is to foster camaraderie between like-minded skiing enthusiasts.

“We want it to be welcoming. Come by yourself, and you’re sure to walk away with friends,” she said.

The organizers are expecting more than 2,000 attendees, up from about 400 in 2023.