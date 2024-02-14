Unhappy Valentine’s Day: PragerU Documentary Exposes the Reasons for the Decline of Healthy Relationships and Marriages

“A country that’s easier to control is one that doesn’t have a strong foundation,” according to Prager U’s Aldo Buttazzoni, whose new documentary MIA: Masculinity in America is streaming now.

A strong foundation is built on strong family units, and the best way to dissolve those units is to sew confusion, Buttazzoni explained in an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater

“The left is trying to distort objectivity on every level,” Buttazzoni said. “You see the left calling ‘men’ ‘women’ and ‘women’ ‘men,’ and I think now they’re doing it with relationships between men and women.”

The young documentarian went on to say that “when men and women aren’t working as one and aren’t in harmonious relationships, that’s when the breakdown really accelerates.”

Buttazzoni made the film to “shine light” on the recent war between men and women, which he says will be “catastrophic” for society in the long run, and that America is already seeing the signs.

“This whole war between men and women and the decline of healthy relationships started, obviously, with the feminist movement, with the man-hating and the man-bashing, and really kind of pitting women and men against each other,” he said.

“Then you fast-forward to today, and the same thing is going on with men in schools and in our society. Men are told that they are toxic, that they’re not needed, that they need to be more feminine, that they need to be more like women.”

The result, according to Buttazzoni, is far from a Happy Valentine’s Day message.

“Men and women are not forming healthy relationships,” he said. “They are becoming more polarized. Men are without a sense of identity and purpose. Women are less happy. Relationships are declining. Marriages are declining.”

